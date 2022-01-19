Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $2,825.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,825.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FQVTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($30.02) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FQVTF remained flat at $$34.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

