Financial Comparison: Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) versus Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.42 $1.67 million $0.88 14.13 Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 3.60 $37.47 million $2.26 12.72

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.06% 7.12% 0.58% Byline Bancorp 27.72% 11.71% 1.42%

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Glen Burnie Bancorp and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Byline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas. The company was founded on December 29, 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

