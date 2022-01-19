Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Financial Institutions worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 84.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 337,092 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 136.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $521.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

