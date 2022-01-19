Financial Review: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) versus Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and NortonLifeLock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.08 million 4.62 $1.38 million $0.45 33.76 NortonLifeLock $2.55 billion 6.10 $554.00 million $1.50 17.84

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84% NortonLifeLock 32.95% -216.09% 14.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Where Food Comes From and NortonLifeLock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A NortonLifeLock 0 3 4 0 2.57

NortonLifeLock has a consensus price target of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Where Food Comes From on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

