First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after buying an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,342,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after buying an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after buying an additional 107,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.27. 1,188,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,691. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

