First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $38,000 Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

