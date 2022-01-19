First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after acquiring an additional 249,209 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,803,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.03, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

