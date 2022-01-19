First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fox Factory by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after purchasing an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of FOXF opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.54 and a 200-day moving average of $160.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.59 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

