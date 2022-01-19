First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Energizer by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Energizer by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,952,000 after purchasing an additional 413,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

