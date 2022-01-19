First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USIG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000.

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

