First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Lowered to C$11.75

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 554,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,039. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

