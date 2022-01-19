First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.