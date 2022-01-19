First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

