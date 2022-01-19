First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$44.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.65.

FM traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.10. 603,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.19. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$19.21 and a 52-week high of C$36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.26 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

