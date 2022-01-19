First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 222,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

FRSG opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSG. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

