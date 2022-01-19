First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $48,816.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00.

On Monday, November 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00.

Shares of FSLR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,748. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

