FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $45.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. FirstEnergy traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 140674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

