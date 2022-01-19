Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:DFP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

