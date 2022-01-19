Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
