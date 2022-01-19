Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.