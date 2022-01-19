Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,788,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,897,871 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortive were worth $761,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortive by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,145,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

