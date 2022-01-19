Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.97

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.97 and traded as high as $20.04. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 31,584 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.93.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

