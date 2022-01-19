Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.54. Fossil Group shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 581,891 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.75 million, a P/E ratio of 353.33 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 150,422.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

