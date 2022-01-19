Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

