Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

