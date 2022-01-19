FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.51. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 52,955 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

