Full18 Capital LLC Acquires 2,422 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services accounts for about 1.9% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

