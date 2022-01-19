Full18 Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Everi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after acquiring an additional 157,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after acquiring an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Everi by 58.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 623,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,084. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.77.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.