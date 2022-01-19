Full18 Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after acquiring an additional 65,367 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

AMP traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,585. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

