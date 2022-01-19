Full18 Capital LLC Invests $1.78 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,469. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

