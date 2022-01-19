Full18 Capital LLC Invests $846,000 in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $709.90 million, a P/E ratio of -66.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.99. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

