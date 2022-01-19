Full18 Capital LLC Takes Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after buying an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.42. 5,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

