Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $687.84

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 687.84 ($9.39) and traded as high as GBX 753.45 ($10.28). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 742 ($10.12), with a volume of 18,756 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSTA. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 800 ($10.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of £455.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 689.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 742.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

