Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,259.73 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,244.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,247.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

