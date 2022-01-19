Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of TravelCenters of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,649,000 after buying an additional 554,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 224.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TA opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

