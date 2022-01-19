Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of B. Riley Financial worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $91.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

