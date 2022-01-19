Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,072 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,072 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Costamare worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

