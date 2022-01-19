Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

FULT stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

