Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

