FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after buying an additional 294,177 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.