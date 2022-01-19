FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Issued By Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after buying an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after buying an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

