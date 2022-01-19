FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after buying an additional 1,602,533 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,181,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.