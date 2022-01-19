FY2021 EPS Estimates for CyberArk Software Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Research analysts at Summit Insights lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberArk Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.59). Summit Insights also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $141.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.31. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.