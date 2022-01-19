FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $62.57 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,760 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 109,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 311.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 67,425 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

