FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $135.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

