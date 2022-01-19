Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

GALT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 115,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,984. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $119.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.94. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $31,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,320 and sold 30,000 shares valued at $76,600. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.