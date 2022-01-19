Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $1.99

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $1.95. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 96,997 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

