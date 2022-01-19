Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 1,197,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

