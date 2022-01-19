Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $56,000 Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after buying an additional 83,098 shares during the period. Browning West LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after buying an additional 514,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after buying an additional 575,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

