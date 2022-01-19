Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 344.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 434.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRI opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 2.77.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

