Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,536 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after purchasing an additional 997,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after purchasing an additional 418,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 92,693 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the period.

VOX opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.53. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

